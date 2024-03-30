Top 8 Bollywood films that give inspiration for individualism
Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2024
Jab We Met: The film emphasizes the significance of remaining true to oneself and embracing one's uniqueness through the improbable friendship developed between 2 characters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: By focusing on the travels of its protagonists, the movie highlights the value of listening to one's heart and balancing personal goals with social constraints.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dear Zindagi : The film underscores the need of accepting one's individuality in order to achieve genuine happiness and fulfillment in life, as seen through the protagonist's journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Piku: The film skillfully illustrates how accepting each person's unique intricacies and eccentricities may result in stronger connections. It revolves around a strong-willed daughter and her quirky father.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen: The film explores the significance of self-discovery and independence by following the changing journey of a young lady following a breakup.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal: The film emphasizes the significance of pursuing one's aspirations despite society norms and expectations, drawing inspiration from the real-life story of wrestler Geeta Phogat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cocktail: The movie explores the intricacies of contemporary relationships and the fallout from hiding one's genuine self. In the end, it promotes acceptance and revelry of individuality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
ZNMD, or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: The film, which revolves around a road journey taken by three friends, exhorts viewers to embrace life's adventures and break free from social constraints.