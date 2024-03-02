Top 8 Bollywood films with amazing cast but flop storyline
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
"Race 3": Fans were disappointed by this picture because of its terrible storyline, shoddy direction, and uninspired performances, even if it is a part of a successful franchise.
"Circus": Despite being billed as a comedy-drama, this movie didn't work at the box office or amuse viewers with its complicated plot.
"Heropanti 2": This Tiger Shroff film received a poor reception from viewers because of its conventional plot and lack of creativity.
"Thugs of Hindostan": An action-adventure picture with a weak plot, extravagant performers, and subpar execution was widely criticized.
"Welcome Back": Despite having an impressive ensemble, this comedy picture was criticized for having a predictable plot and lacking creativity.
"Selfiee": This comedy movie's poor storyline and lack of real humor made it difficult for viewers to relate to the film, which resulted to a disappointing box office performance.
"Zero": Shah Rukh Khan had a large ensemble cast, but the movie had mixed reviews and fell short of its grandiose concept, leaving the box office disappointed.
"Tubelight": The poor performance and plot of this Salman Khan film left viewers unimpressed, despite their high hopes.
