Top 8 Bollywood films with no heroines

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

"A Wednesday!" is a suspenseful movie about a regular guy and a retired police officer.

The comedy film "Hera Pheri" centers on three male protagonists who get involved in a string of escapades.

"Golmaal: Fun Unlimited" follows a group of male pals as they become embroiled in a number of amusing scenarios.

"Rang De Basanti" is a drama film that follows the journey of a group of young male friends.

The biographical drama "Shahid" is based on the life of human rights campaigner and attorney Shahid Azmi.

The biographical movie "Paan Singh Tomar" is based on the life of Indian athlete Paan Singh Tomar.

"Khosla Ka Ghosla" is a comedy-drama with a male-oriented plot that centers on a middle-class man's battle to recover his land from a dishonest businessman.

A criminal thriller called "Black Friday" is based on the occasions before and after the explosions in Bombay in 1993.

