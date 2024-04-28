Top 8 Bollywood films with VFX better than Hollywood

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2024

Ra.One redefined the bar for visual effects in Bollywood by using state-of-the-art technology to bring its superhero story to life.

Impressive visual effects were used in Zero to create its magical universe, especially when it came to depicting the protagonist who is vertically challenged in majestic settings.

Bhediya demonstrated a skillful use of visual effects to realize its werewolf plot and amplify the supernatural aspects of the drama.

Tumbbad enhanced the spooky and mythological aspects of the story by creating a world that was dark and atmospheric with the use of amazing visual effects.

With its significant use of visual effects to bring its sci-fi elements and robot characters to life, Robot stretched the bounds of Indian film.

Fan demonstrated the versatility of contemporary visual effects technology by skillfully integrating a single actor into many parts through the use of sophisticated VFX techniques.

In order to actualize its extravagant fantasy story, Brahmastra has used state-of-the-art visual effects, offering a visually stunning cinematic experience.

Judwaa enhanced the comic and emotional aspects of the film's plot by using visual effects to produce believable instances of twins played by a single actor.

