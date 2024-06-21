Top 8 Bollywood movies that had no female leads
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
Ferrari Ki Sawaari is a father's quest to fulfill his son's cricket dream involves borrowing Sachin Tendulkar's Ferrari for a day.
A Wednesday! is the story of a retiring police commissioner recounts events of a tense day involving a mysterious man's demands linked to past bombings.
Dhamaal, four friends embark on a chaotic hunt for hidden treasure worth 10 crore rupees.
OMG – Oh My God!, a man sues God for compensation after an earthquake destroys his shop, challenging religious doctrines.
Taare Zameen Par is the story of a dyslexic student who gets help from his art teacher and discovers his true self.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is the biography of Milkha Singh, as he overcomes various obstacles to become a world champion.
Black Friday is a crime thriller based on the true events leading up the Bombay bombings in 1993.
Aamir, a Muslim doctor is coerced into a terrorist plot but struggles with his conscience.
