Top 8 Bollywood movies that had no female leads

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Ferrari Ki Sawaari is a father's quest to fulfill his son's cricket dream involves borrowing Sachin Tendulkar's Ferrari for a day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday! is the story of a retiring police commissioner recounts events of a tense day involving a mysterious man's demands linked to past bombings.

Dhamaal, four friends embark on a chaotic hunt for hidden treasure worth 10 crore rupees.

OMG – Oh My God!, a man sues God for compensation after an earthquake destroys his shop, challenging religious doctrines.

Taare Zameen Par is the story of a dyslexic student who gets help from his art teacher and discovers his true self.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is the biography of Milkha Singh, as he overcomes various obstacles to become a world champion.

Black Friday is a crime thriller based on the true events leading up the Bombay bombings in 1993.

Aamir, a Muslim doctor is coerced into a terrorist plot but struggles with his conscience.

