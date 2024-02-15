Top 8 Bollywood movies with longest production time
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Tumbbad took almost 6 years to complete its production. It had a rigorous schedule.
Qais aur Laila took nearly 20 years to complete its shooting due to various difficulties faced.
Mughal-E-Azam was completed in 10 years and the director released the film in partial colours.
Pakezaah took 16 years to complete because the actors were having personal struggles.
Reportedly, Brahmastra was completed in 10 years and was released after facing many challenges.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was started in 2012 with its ideation completed in 2022.
RRR was made in 4 years with all the team dedicated to the project wholeheartedly.
Bahubali took several years as well to get its final release date after a lot of team effort by the production team.
