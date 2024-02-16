Top 8 Bollywood sequels which are better than the originals
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Lage Raho Munna Bhai was one of those films which captured people’s attention and had some of the best onscreen dialogues ever written.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur 2, directed by Anurag Kashyap was high on demand and made fans go gaga over its release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tannu Weds Mannu returns was a laughter ride which also gave Kangana and R Madhavan a brilliant opportunity to showcase their talent and chemistry once again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Phir Hera Pheri outshined its first part in terms of acting and scripting. People in today’s time are still making memes based on this film, which shows its relevance till today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There was a time when people all over India were waiting for the second part of Bahubali and wanted to know; “ Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyu maara?”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal Returns, a Rohit Shetty film, did great at the box office. With almost the same cast but different storyline this was a well received film by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Krrish franchise is always welcomed with open arms by the superhero fans and Hrithik also proves himself with every release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dhoom series too has a great fan following and performs highly well as compared to other films released at the same time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Top 10 TV stars of this week
Find Out More