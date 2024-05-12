Top 8 Bollywood stars you didn't know acted in Hollywood movies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2024

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra has made their name in Hollywood but apart from them here are some other stars who shined in Hollywood.

Shabana Azmi made it big in Hollywood with movies like Fire, Son of the Pink Panther, What’s Love Got To Do With It, etc.

Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with the movie Heart of Stone.

Randeep Hooda bagged himself a role in Chris Hemsworth’s Hollywood movie, Extraction.

Ali Fazal acted in the movie Fast and Furious and then in Victoria and Abdul.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of movies like Mistress of Spices, The Pink Panther, and others.

Tabu starred in Hollywood movies like The Namesake and the Life of Pi.

Freida Pinto has been a part of lot of Hollywood movies including Slumdog Millionaire, Rise of the Planet Apes, Knight of Cups and many more.

Dimple Kapadia impressed everyone with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

