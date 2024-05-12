Top 8 Bollywood stars you didn't know acted in Hollywood movies
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 12, 2024
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra has made their name in Hollywood but apart from them here are some other stars who shined in Hollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shabana Azmi made it big in Hollywood with movies like Fire, Son of the Pink Panther, What’s Love Got To Do With It, etc.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with the movie Heart of Stone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda bagged himself a role in Chris Hemsworth’s Hollywood movie, Extraction.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Fazal acted in the movie Fast and Furious and then in Victoria and Abdul.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of movies like Mistress of Spices, The Pink Panther, and others.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu starred in Hollywood movies like The Namesake and the Life of Pi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Freida Pinto has been a part of lot of Hollywood movies including Slumdog Millionaire, Rise of the Planet Apes, Knight of Cups and many more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dimple Kapadia impressed everyone with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood stars who are also trained Martial artists
Find Out More