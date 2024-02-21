Top 8 Bollywood villains who were loved more than the hero
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan took on the role of the antagonist in "Darr" (1993).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amjad Khan's portrayal of Gabbar Singh is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest villains.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrish Puri's portrayal of Mogambo remains an iconic villain in Indian cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of Kancha Cheena in "Agneepath" stands out as another villain who eclipsed the hero.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan's character Langda Tyagi in "Omkara" is a notable villainous role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Faizal Khan from "Gangs of Wasseypur" garnered widespread love despite being a villain.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Critics and audiences alike praised Ranveer Singh's depiction of Khilji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan's portrayal of Raavan in "Raavan" (2010) overshadowed the hero played by Vikram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 comedy films and web shows on Netflix to make you laugh till your stomach hurts
Find Out More