Top 8 Bollywood villains who were loved more than the hero

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan took on the role of the antagonist in "Darr" (1993).

Amjad Khan's portrayal of Gabbar Singh is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest villains.

Amrish Puri's portrayal of Mogambo remains an iconic villain in Indian cinema.

Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of Kancha Cheena in "Agneepath" stands out as another villain who eclipsed the hero.

Saif Ali Khan's character Langda Tyagi in "Omkara" is a notable villainous role.

Faizal Khan from "Gangs of Wasseypur" garnered widespread love despite being a villain.

Critics and audiences alike praised Ranveer Singh's depiction of Khilji.

Abhishek Bachchan's portrayal of Raavan in "Raavan" (2010) overshadowed the hero played by Vikram.

