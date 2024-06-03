Top 8 English films that are a mix of mystery and thriller elements
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Saint Omer: A courtroom drama that explores the realities of immigrants and humanity via the prosecution of a lady who is accused of killing her kid.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twister is a reboot that centers on storm chasers dealing with personal tragedies and lethal storms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot plays an agent attempting to stop a hacker from obtaining a potentially harmful item in this spy thriller.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Reading is a supernatural thriller in which startling disclosures follow a horrifyingly incorrect psychic reading.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Femme is a psychological thriller set in the world of crime and drag performance, examining themes of identity and retribution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Set in the 1970s, Late Night with the Devil is a horror-thriller that combines paranormal activity with live television.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Full River Red is a historical thriller set in the Song Dynasty in China. It tells the story of a murder case that is suspenseful and full of political intrigue.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the grim thriller Knox Goes Away, an elderly hitman struggles with memory loss while attempting to make amends before it's too late.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest-paid Korean drama actresses of all-time
Find Out More