Top 8 English films that deal with emotional health

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2024

In the film The Good Dinosaur, a baby dinosaur faces fears and makes friends while also delving into themes of courage, loss, and fear.

Coco explores love, remembrance, and familial lineage, demonstrating the emotional joy that comes from knowing our past.

Up: Shows adventure and loss, emphasizing healing, finding a new purpose in life, and the strength of improbable friendships.

The film Finding Nemo showcases the love and tenacity of parents as they face fears and search for their son.

Big Hero 6: Addresses grief, healing, and the value of friendship and teamwork while fusing heart and action.

My Life as a Zucchini explores the themes of friendship's ability to heal and loneliness as a young orphan adjusts to life in a foster family.

In order to foster personal development and more solid interpersonal bonds, Frozen emphasizes self-acceptance, sisterly love, and emotional expression.

Inside Out: Humanizes emotions to highlight the importance of each and every emotion while portraying a young girl navigating difficult experiences.

