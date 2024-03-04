Top 8 epic Box Office clashes in Bollywood
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
These were some of the biggest box-office clashes in the history of Bollywood.
Dilwale vs Bajirao Mastani clashed on the screens in 2015 where Bajirao Mastani emerged victorious.
Kaabil and Raees fought it out in 2017 where Shah Rukh Khan’s vast fanbase made Raees come on top.
Everyone expected Zero to cruise through in its battle against KGF but the movie was able to surprise everyone and come out on top.
Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were also released around the same time and both did decent at the Box Office.
Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par went against family entertainer Welcome released together in 2007 with both movies doing well.
Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar while Gadar became a box-office success and they both released at the same time.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal went head-to-head with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and emerged victorious easily.
Ranbir Kapoor's debut film Sawaariya faced SRK’s Om Shanti Om on Diwali, with the latter emerging victorious at the box office.
