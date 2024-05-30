Top 8 female-led Bollywood movies that smashed Box Office records

Nishant | May 30, 2024

All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, recently won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

The film is a notable example of female-led movies receiving critical acclaim, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns starring Kangana Ranaut, was the first female-led Bollywood film to earn Rs 100 crore in India.

The movie grossed Rs 258 crore worldwide, with Rs 150.71 crore earned in India.

Secret Superstar, starring Zaira Wasim, earned Rs 900 crore globally and became an international success.

Alia Bhatt's film Raazi earned Rs 207 crore globally at the Box Office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was another movie led by Alia Bhatt that grossed more than 200 crores at the Box Office.

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma earned Rs 303 crore globally and was the most profitable Indian movie of 2023.

Piku starring Deepika Padukone in the key role made more than 140 crores at the Box Office.

Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor also made around 135 crores at the Box Office.

Queen became one of the first female-led movies starring Kangana Ranaut that came close to 100 crores making 95 crores.

