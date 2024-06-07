Top 8 films on OTT which gives pure summer feels
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 07, 2024
Jab We Met: A wacky girl brings joy back to a brokenhearted man while on a fun journey.
Dil Chahta Hai: Three friends deal with life after graduation and love and figure out how to sustain their friendship.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD): An excursion by friends becomes a quest for self-awareness.
Wake Up Sid: A reckless young guy discovers passion and responsibilities after graduating.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: When former classmates get together, they discuss dreams and love.
In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a girl defies her family's disapproval to pursue her love.
Om Shanti Om: A reincarnated guy exacts revenge for the murder he committed in a previous life.
Dear Zindagi: Through therapy, a young woman gains understanding and in the midway falls in love with the therapist.
