Top 8 films on OTT which gives pure summer feels

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

Jab We Met: A wacky girl brings joy back to a brokenhearted man while on a fun journey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Chahta Hai: Three friends deal with life after graduation and love and figure out how to sustain their friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD): An excursion by friends becomes a quest for self-awareness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wake Up Sid: A reckless young guy discovers passion and responsibilities after graduating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: When former classmates get together, they discuss dreams and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a girl defies her family's disapproval to pursue her love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Om Shanti Om: A reincarnated guy exacts revenge for the murder he committed in a previous life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Zindagi: Through therapy, a young woman gains understanding and in the midway falls in love with the therapist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Last Chance: Watch these Top 10 movies and web series on Netflix before they leave in June

 

 Find Out More