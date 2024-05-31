Top 8 films to binge watch that are more than 3 hours long

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

The Emigrants is a poignant account of Swedish immigrants coming to America in search of a fresh start.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zack Snyder's Justice League is a grand, protracted superhero team-up that is darker in tone and packed with intricate detail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The classic tragedy of madness, retaliation, and political intrigue is Hamlet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A sprawling tale that follows the lives of two brothers over forty years in Italy is called The Best of Youth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar: The Way of Water delves into the mysterious world of Pandora's waters in a visually spectacular follow-up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magnolia: A tale that weaves together the stories of related people going through existential crises.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The compelling biography drama Oppenheimer tells the story of the man who invented the atomic bomb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Babylon: A striking portrayal of Hollywood's shift from silent to talkies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood stars who are not on social media

 

 Find Out More