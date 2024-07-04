Top 8 films where Indian mythology met Indian cinema
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 04, 2024
Brahmastra: A legendary quest that blends modern narrative with ancient abilities.
An animated version of the epic story of Lord Rama's journey to save Sita is presented in Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.
The epic Baahubali tells the story of the ascent of a mythical hero in the Mahishmati kingdom.
Tumbbad: A dark fantasy that uses the finding of a hidden treasure to explore mythology and greed. Its a must watch film on OTT.
Baahubali 2: The continuation of the Baahubali story, which uncovers destiny of the kingdom and the protagonist.
Raavan: The Ramayana retold from the viewpoint of Raavan, the enemy.
Kalki: The much awaited movie is here, which is about Vishnu's foretold tenth avatar, who is supposed to end the current dark age.
Return of Hanuman: An animated follow-up that depicts Hanuman's heroics in contemporary times.
