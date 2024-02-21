Top 8 films with boring second half that should have ended at the interval
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
The movie Fan had potential; it handled its main plot politely and tenderly, but in the second part, it took a totally different turn.
While PK's message was effectively conveyed in its first half, the second half overreached itself and became rather preachy.
The beginning of the second half of Race 2 defied all logic and what could have been another good, suspenseful thriller turned into a boring watch.
Ek Thi Daayan abandoned everything it had established at the beginning and turned into a movie that became inadvertently humorous.
In the first part, Ram Leela was very active. But considering the gloom the narration had to endure in the second part, it pretty well lost its charm.
Band Baaja Baarat's energetic, vibrant, and enjoyable first half certainly put the audience in a good mood. But the second part of the movie was absolutely uninteresting.
Most people enjoyed Cocktail. Its confused second half proved to be a terrible undoing.
Talaash, one of the most unimpressive films in which Aamir Khan appeared, left its audience utterly disappointed.
