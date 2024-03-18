Top 8 films with several remakes on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Setu is a Tamil film which was remade in Bollywood as Tere Naam and also in many other languages.
Tevar is a remake of Okkadu which is a Telugu action film whose remake has been made in several languages.
Wanted was inspired by Pokiri, another south film which has several remakes.
According to sources, Devdas, the epic Bollywood film has been remade 16 times.
Bodyguard was a loved film and was remade in other languages as well.
Gol Maal was released in Hindi and was made in other languages as well like Malayalam, Kannada etc.
Charlie Chaplin was a south comedy film which was remade No Entry in Bollywood.
As per the sources, Drishyam was made in 6 other languages for the people.
