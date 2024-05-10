Top 8 flop films of 2024 so far
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 10, 2024
Laapata Ladies is a 2024 comedy-drama film from India that is directed by Kiran Rao in Hindi.
American epic science fiction film Dune: Part Two, helmed by Denis Villeneuve, was released in 2024. It's the follow-up to Dune (2021) and it carries on Paul Atreides' story.
Crakk: Aditya Datt is the director of this 2024 Hindi-language sports action movie in India. Claimed to be the first-ever extreme sports action movie in India.
Eagle is an action thriller film in Telugu that was directed by Karthik Gattamneni in India in 2024. The main character, Ravi Teja, is a professional mercenary.
Merry Christmas is an Indian neo-noir mystery thriller film from 2024 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, and it is directed by Sriram Raghavan.
Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the 2024 Hindi biopic film Main Atal Hoon, which is directed by Ravi Jadhav.
Akashaditya Lama is the director of the Hindi-language romantic comedy Tauba Tera Jalwa. It tells the story of a self-loving real estate mogul who meets two women and has a change in life.
The 2019 Pulwama terrorist incident and the Indian Air Force's retaliation Balakot airstrikes serve as the basis for the 2024 Indian action movie Operation Valentine.
