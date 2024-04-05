Top 8 highest paid Telugu stars who are ruling people's hearts

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2024

Prabhas has reportedly taken 100-200 crores for certain projects, which is a lot if compared to other actors.

Allegedly, Allu Arjun has also charged between 100-125 crores.

Jr. NTR has charged roughly around 100 crores for certain projects.

Famous actor Ram Charan has charged 90-100 crores as fees.

Popular and dashing guy Mahesh Babu has taken an amount of 80-100 crores as his fee for some projects.

Chiranjeevi has also taken 40-70 crores as his fees for different films.

Pawan Kalyan, one gem of an actor from the South industry has taken 60-100 crores for various projects.

Popular star Vijay Devrakonda has also demanded a huge fee ranging from 27-45 crores for several films.

