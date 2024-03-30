Top 8 Hindi films showcasing fatherhood

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2024

Dangal: Mahavir Singh Phogat defies social expectations to teach his daughters how to wrestle, giving them the tools they need to succeed.

Piku: Despite his oddities, Bhashkor Banerjee maintains a strong, loving relationship with his daughter Piku.

Angrezi Medium: Champak Bansal demonstrates unwavering love and selflessness by going to tremendous measures to realize his daughter's dream of attending college overseas.

Gunjan Saxena, also known as the Kargil Girl, is the daughter of Anup Saxena. He supports his daughter relentlessly in her goal of joining the Indian Air Force as a pilot.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: Pan Singh is crucial to his son's success because he supports and develops his cricketing ability.

Do Dooni Chaar: Santosh Duggal embodies support and resiliency as he works to realize his family's ambitions in spite of financial difficulties.

Bareilly ki Barfi: Narottam Mishra embraces his daughter's uniqueness and supports her nonconformist decisions.

Raazi: Hidayat Khan shows undying devotion and affection by supporting his daughter in her spy mission.

