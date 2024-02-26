Top 8 Hindi films showing one sided romance
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Lekar Hum Deewana Dil- Dino remained devoted to his school friend Karishma and loved her immensely, despite all the differences they had.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai- This film had 2 one sided love angles, one where Anjali loved Rahul in their college days, other where Aman loved Anjali, but she did not.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devdas- Chandramukhi loved Dev babu despite the fact that she knew that he was not in love with her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha- Throughout the film Deepika has loved Ranbir and has patiently waited for him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil- Ranbir’s character was in one sided love from starting till ending with his best friend which was played by Anushka Sharma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab Tak Hai Jaan- Anushka Sharma’s character fell in love with Shah Rukh’s character in the film, but he was in love with someone else.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhanaa- Everybody adores the way Kundan loved Zoya, in spite of the fact that she was plotting against him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Darr- Shah Rukh Khan’s character in this film was a little scary as he madly loved Juhi Chawla’s character and was ready to do anything to get her in his life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies perfect to start the new week on the right note
Find Out More