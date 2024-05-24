Top 8 Hindi films which are remakes from Tollywood

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

An emotional reimagining of Tamil film Antha Ezhu Naatkal (1981), Woh Saat Din (1983) captures the spirit of love and self-discovery.

Saathiya (2002) is a contemporary love story that poignantly depicts love in the face of adversity, recalling Tamil film Alai Payuthey (2000).

Rowdy Rathore (2012): Taking inspiration from Telugu film Vikramarkudu (2006), this action-packed film features heroics that seem out of this world.

Inspired by Tamil film Singam (2010), Singham (2011) unleashes justice via intense action and uncompromising righteousness.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007): Based on Malayalam film Manichithrathazhu (1993), it tells a gripping story of paranormal mystery and psychological intrigue.

Billu: A heartfelt and genuine celebration of friendship, it is reminiscent of Malayalam's Katha Parayumbol (2007).

Nayak the Real Hero: Drawing inspiration from Tamil's Mudhalvan (1999), this film deftly handles political intricacies while providing an engrossing examination of sacrifice and leadership.

Ghajini: This Hindi adaptation grippingly explores memory loss and retribution, channeling the intensity of its Tamil predecessor (2005).

