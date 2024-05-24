Top 8 Hindi films which are remakes from Tollywood
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 24, 2024
An emotional reimagining of Tamil film Antha Ezhu Naatkal (1981), Woh Saat Din (1983) captures the spirit of love and self-discovery.
Saathiya (2002) is a contemporary love story that poignantly depicts love in the face of adversity, recalling Tamil film Alai Payuthey (2000).
Rowdy Rathore (2012): Taking inspiration from Telugu film Vikramarkudu (2006), this action-packed film features heroics that seem out of this world.
Inspired by Tamil film Singam (2010), Singham (2011) unleashes justice via intense action and uncompromising righteousness.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007): Based on Malayalam film Manichithrathazhu (1993), it tells a gripping story of paranormal mystery and psychological intrigue.
Billu: A heartfelt and genuine celebration of friendship, it is reminiscent of Malayalam's Katha Parayumbol (2007).
Nayak the Real Hero: Drawing inspiration from Tamil's Mudhalvan (1999), this film deftly handles political intricacies while providing an engrossing examination of sacrifice and leadership.
Ghajini: This Hindi adaptation grippingly explores memory loss and retribution, channeling the intensity of its Tamil predecessor (2005).
