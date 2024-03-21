Top 8 Hindi films with unrealistic romance expectations
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
Jab We Met- It was a little weird for the main lead to ask a stranger to take her back to her home which was in another city, and from there, the love journey began.
Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein- The film went over the top when the main lead supposedly faked his identity to his love interest.
Veer Zaara- Veer spent 22 years in jail to save a girl’s reputation, well that is too much!
Hum Tum- The main leads keep meeting each other all over the world by accident, considering it's their fate to be together.
Ek Tha Tiger- Two agents from opposite organizations fall in love and get successful in escaping from their teams and get settled in a foreign land.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai- The hero seemed to be a little confused, rather, selfish as he was not able to stick with one girl throughout the film.
Animal- The whole theme of the film is a bit too much, from love his father a lot to randomly marrying his friend’s sister, Ranbir’s character did it all.
Golmaal Again- Ajay Devgn’s character falls in love with a girl, who is supposedly a ghost, who happens to be his step sister. It’s too unrealistic.
