Merry Christmas to Main Hoon Na: 8 Hindi movies to light up your Christmas spirit

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2024

Main Hoon Na

This Shah Rukh Khan starrer has drama, romance, comedy and lots of entertainment.

Merry Christmas

Nothing like an intriguing meet-cute! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film is perfect watch for the night.

Welcome

Laugh your heart out with this comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and others.

Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's film might've missed the Oscars, but you should miss watching a story that will leave you with a smile.

Barfi

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's film is like a warm hug. It shows words are not always needed to express love.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Not every story of a boy and a girl has to be a love story and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan starrer shows the same, while keeping you entertained.

Andaz Apna Apna

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will leave you in splits with other talented cast in this silly and enjoyable comedy film.

Khoobsurat

A royal prince falling for a common girl, who doesn't love it? Especially if the prince here is Fawad Khan!

