Top 8 Hindi songs in Hollywood films that the outsiders loved
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
Yun Hi Chala Chal from Swades (2004): A.R. Rahman, Udit Narayan, and Hariharan's patriotic song was featured in Deadpool 2, 2018, the follow-up to the superhero comedy blockbuster 2.
Mera Joota Hai Japaani from Shree 420 (1955): The opening scene of Deadpool (2016) featured this timeless song by Mukesh and Shankar-Jaikishan.
Inside Man (2006) included the catchy song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" by A.R. Rahman and Sukhwinder Singh from Dil Se (1998).
Chamma Chamma from China Gate (1998): This upbeat song from Moulin Rouge (2001) was performed by Anu Malik and Alka Yagnik.
From Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984), Jhoom Baba: The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2(2017) promotional video featured this jazzy song.
You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008) utilized the disco song Jimmy Jimmy from Disco Dancer (1982).
Lion (2016) featured the Tamil song "Urvasi Urvasi" by A.R. Rahman and Suresh Peters, which is from the 1994 film Kadhalan.
