Top 8 Hollywood films to calm you down while going through anxiety, depression, anger
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 10, 2024
Through its examination of emotions, Inside Out calms viewers and inspires them to discover inner serenity.
A Beautiful Mind offers moments of serenity amid personal suffering while guiding viewers through a contemplative journey into the nuances of mental illness.
Offering comfort in the face of adversity, Good Will Hunting deftly explores themes of friendship and human development.
A serene island paradise is the setting that Moana transports viewers to, where they can lose themselves in engrossing stories of bravery and self-discovery.
Elemental examines the relationship between humans and nature, highlighting both the spirit of humanity's resiliency and the tranquility of the natural world.
The visually breathtaking voyage of self-discovery in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty inspires and evokes a peaceful sense of wonder and possibility.
With its thoughtful exploration of family and the afterlife, Coco leaves viewers with a calmer comprehension of life's cycles.
Before Sunset honors interpersonal relationships by bringing viewers into the splendor of deep discussions and intimate moments.
