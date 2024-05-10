Top 8 Hollywood films to calm you down while going through anxiety, depression, anger

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2024

Through its examination of emotions, Inside Out calms viewers and inspires them to discover inner serenity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Beautiful Mind offers moments of serenity amid personal suffering while guiding viewers through a contemplative journey into the nuances of mental illness.

Offering comfort in the face of adversity, Good Will Hunting deftly explores themes of friendship and human development.

A serene island paradise is the setting that Moana transports viewers to, where they can lose themselves in engrossing stories of bravery and self-discovery.

Elemental examines the relationship between humans and nature, highlighting both the spirit of humanity's resiliency and the tranquility of the natural world.

The visually breathtaking voyage of self-discovery in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty inspires and evokes a peaceful sense of wonder and possibility.

With its thoughtful exploration of family and the afterlife, Coco leaves viewers with a calmer comprehension of life's cycles.

Before Sunset honors interpersonal relationships by bringing viewers into the splendor of deep discussions and intimate moments.

