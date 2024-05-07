Top 8 iconic divas from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic universe

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Manisha Koirala in the role of Mallikajaan: Manisha Koirala grabs eyeballs with her deep, timeless beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sharmin Sehgal as Alamzeb: With her raw beauty and fragility, Sharmin Sehgal captivates the attention of the viewers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As Mastani, Deepika Padukone dazzles with her grace and royal beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai: Her intense beauty and fierceness enthrall.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi, played by Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit captivates with her ethereal beauty and charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha in the role of Fareedan-Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha has a classic grace and elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the song "Ram Chahe Leela," Priyanka Chopra dazzles with her seductive charm and self-assurance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Rao Hydari in Padmavat: Aditi Rao Hydari exudes a quiet strength and beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 anti-romantic movies on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT

 

 Find Out More