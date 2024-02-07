Top 8 iconic Shilpa Shetty roles that prove her versatility
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Shilpa Shetty is celebrated for her versatile and impactful performances in Bollywood.
The actress commonly known for pushing fitness and yoga recently came back to the big screen with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama and also Sukhee.
Shilpa Shetty showcases versatility in action as Tara Shetty in the new cop drama, Indian Police Force.
She embodies relatability and self-discovery as Sukhee in the film Sukhee.
Emotional depth characterizes her role as Shikha in Life in A Metro.
Shilpa Shetty's portrayal of Mona, a spirited woman in a love triangle, showcases her versatility in the action-comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari.
Shilpa sheds light on social issues with her portrayal of Tamanna Sahani in the movie Phir Milenge.
Heartfelt emotion defines her performance as Anjali in Dhadkan.
Shilpa charms audiences with her quirky charm as Vaijanti in Rishtey.
Shilpa Shetty portrays Aditi Singh, a journalist in the action thriller Dus, adding depth to the film's suspense.
Throughout her career, Shilpa Shetty has captivated audiences with her exceptional acting prowess, solidifying her status as a powerhouse in Bollywood.
