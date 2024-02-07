Top 8 iconic Shilpa Shetty roles that prove her versatility

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024

Shilpa Shetty is celebrated for her versatile and impactful performances in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress commonly known for pushing fitness and yoga recently came back to the big screen with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama and also Sukhee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty showcases versatility in action as Tara Shetty in the new cop drama, Indian Police Force.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She embodies relatability and self-discovery as Sukhee in the film Sukhee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emotional depth characterizes her role as Shikha in Life in A Metro.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty's portrayal of Mona, a spirited woman in a love triangle, showcases her versatility in the action-comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa sheds light on social issues with her portrayal of Tamanna Sahani in the movie Phir Milenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heartfelt emotion defines her performance as Anjali in Dhadkan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa charms audiences with her quirky charm as Vaijanti in Rishtey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty portrays Aditi Singh, a journalist in the action thriller Dus, adding depth to the film's suspense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Throughout her career, Shilpa Shetty has captivated audiences with her exceptional acting prowess, solidifying her status as a powerhouse in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 13 shocking Indian celebrity splits that left fans heartbroken 

 

 Find Out More