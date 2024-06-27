Top 8 Indian actors who starred in Pakistani shows and films

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2024

Shabana Azmi: She reportedly acted in the Pakistani film Khamosh Pani, in which she played a good role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari: She is said to have had an appearance in the Pakistani play Sultanat, which broadened her acting experience.

Neha Dhupia – She reportedly collaborated on the Pakistani film Kabhi Pyar Na Karna, which explores cooperation across borders.

In the Pakistani film Khuda Ke Liye, Naseeruddin Shah reportedly made an appearance and discussed Islamic fundamentalism.

Om Puri—Reports state that he starred in the socially satirical Pakistani film Actor In Law.

Kirron Kher: Supposedly appeared in the transgender-focused Pakistani TV show Moorat.

Vinod Khanna—Supposedly acted in the Pakistani movie Godfather.

Amrita Arora: She reportedly starred in the Pakistani film Godfather, which tackled issues of corruption and power.

