Top 8 most popular and old songs from Bollywood for this weekend

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

The lively dance number "Nach Baliye" from "Bunty Aur Babli" captures the lighthearted connection between the two main characters, Bunty and Babli.

"Bum Bum Bole" from "Taare Zameen Par" is a touching song with soul-stirring vocals by Shaan, honoring childlike innocence and imagination.

"Chunari Chunari" is a lively and upbeat song from "Biwi No.1" with Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan. It's well-known for its upbeat choreography and catchy sounds.

The famous song "Chaiyaan Chaiyaan" from "Dil Se" has Shah Rukh Khan dancing on top of a moving train and perfectly encapsulates the spirit of freedom and wanderlust.

"Masti Ki Paathshaala" is a bright and upbeat song from "Rang De Basanti" that perfectly captures the essence of revolt and youth.

The beautiful song "Dil Se Re" from the film "Dil Se" conveys a deep love amidst stunning scenery.

"Genda Phool" is a popular song from "Delhi-6," a blend of traditional folk and modern music, known for its vibrant graphics and upbeat music.

"Aye Ajnabi" is a lovely and emotional song from "Dil Se" that Udit Narayan and Mahalaxmi Iyer sing so exquisitely. It expresses the yearning for an unidentified lover.

