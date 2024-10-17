Top 8 movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected that turned out to be major hits
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 17, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has some of the biggest films in her name. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, she has delivered many hits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
But there are a few films that Ponniyin Selvan star rejected and these movies turned out to be massive hits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One of the biggest films that she rejected is Hollywood's Troy that starred Brad Pitt in the lead. She rejected it because as she wasn't comfortable with the work style.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Aishwarya was the first choice for Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani. It was due to the Miss India Pageant that she had to reject the offer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly rejected Munna Bhai MBBS due to Sanjay Dutt's controversies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are to be believed, Aishwarya also rejected Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar. The role went to Vidya Balan as she played Monjulika.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was first offered to Aishwarya Rai. But she rejected as she felt that she would be 'lynched' had she played the part.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali had imagined Bajirao Mastani with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. But owing to the controversy, the actress rejected the role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dostana starring Lakshya, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not reject Veer Zaara but was rather removed from Yash Chopra's movie. She felt hurt post the ouster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Keerthy Suresh saree looks to turn heads this festive season
Find Out More