Top 8 movies based on real Indian war heroes and their contributions
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 17, 2024
Lakshya stars Hrithik Roshan as Karan, a spoiled young man who discovers his true potential and the heart of a soldier after enlisting in army.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah portrays Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil war hero, whose bravery and sacrifice during Operation Vijay are highlighted.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter delves into the challenges faced by military officers and the impact of Shamsher Patty Pathania’s past on his personal and professional life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Border chronicles the 1971 Battle of Longewala, showcasing the bravery of a small Indian battalion, led by Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
LOC: Kargil depicts the Kargil War as the Indian soldiers fight to reclaim the Kargil Sector from Pakistani intruders.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uri: The Surgical Strike follows Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in this film that dramatizes a covert operation by the Indian military.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Bahadur follows first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, exploring his significant role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recent release Chandu Champion is the story of Murlikant Petkar, an Indian army official turned athlete who won a gold medal in the Olympics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: BTS members net worth, check out who is the richest of all
Find Out More