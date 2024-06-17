Top 8 movies based on real Indian war heroes and their contributions

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

Lakshya stars Hrithik Roshan as Karan, a spoiled young man who discovers his true potential and the heart of a soldier after enlisting in army.

Shershaah portrays Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil war hero, whose bravery and sacrifice during Operation Vijay are highlighted.

Fighter delves into the challenges faced by military officers and the impact of Shamsher Patty Pathania’s past on his personal and professional life.

Border chronicles the 1971 Battle of Longewala, showcasing the bravery of a small Indian battalion, led by Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

LOC: Kargil depicts the Kargil War as the Indian soldiers fight to reclaim the Kargil Sector from Pakistani intruders.

Uri: The Surgical Strike follows Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in this film that dramatizes a covert operation by the Indian military.

Sam Bahadur follows first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, exploring his significant role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Recent release Chandu Champion is the story of Murlikant Petkar, an Indian army official turned athlete who won a gold medal in the Olympics.

