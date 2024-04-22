Top 8 movies that will help you deal with the Monday blues
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Mrs. Undercover is a crime comedy on Zee5 following an ex-spy turned housewife returning to action for a big case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gaslight follows a woman as she investigates her missing father, facing family secrets and lies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, a diamond heist on a plane goes wrong with a terrorist hijacking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a funny take on erectile dysfunction and societal pressures surrounding marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hunterrr is a satirical comedy that explores the complexities of male desires humorously.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shehzada, a man discovers he's royalty, sparking a fight for his true identity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Luka Chuppi is a rom-com following a couple in a live-in relationship while pretending to be married.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Donor, a lighthearted yet thought-provoking film about sperm donation in India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean shows that will leave you scared
Find Out More