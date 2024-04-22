Top 8 movies that will help you deal with the Monday blues

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Mrs. Undercover is a crime comedy on Zee5 following an ex-spy turned housewife returning to action for a big case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaslight follows a woman as she investigates her missing father, facing family secrets and lies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, a diamond heist on a plane goes wrong with a terrorist hijacking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a funny take on erectile dysfunction and societal pressures surrounding marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hunterrr is a satirical comedy that explores the complexities of male desires humorously.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehzada, a man discovers he's royalty, sparking a fight for his true identity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luka Chuppi is a rom-com following a couple in a live-in relationship while pretending to be married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Donor, a lighthearted yet thought-provoking film about sperm donation in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean shows that will leave you scared

 

 Find Out More