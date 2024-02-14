Top 8 periodic love stories beautifully captured on screen

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

If periodic films are being discussed in context to romance, Jodha Akbar has to be there.

This list wouldn't be complete without Mughal-E-Azam, just as no love story would be complete without some Salim-Anarkali vibes.

Witness the majestic love tale of Padmaavat and enjoy your movie experience.

Looking for an epic incomplete love story? Watch Devdas.

Parineeta gave this industry the acting queen, Vidya Balan alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Pinjar is inspired from Amrita Pritam's work. It's a work of wonders.

Zubeida will grab your attention as it is so fine with its story.

Watch Bajirao Mastani and delve into the epic love triangle.

