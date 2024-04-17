Top 8 popular films based in Delhi that'll make you fall in love with the city
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2024
A colorful celebration of goals and aspirations, Band Baaja Baaraat is set against the backdrop of Delhi's wedding culture.
Rang De Basanti is a provocative play that urges young people to rebel against social injustices by fusing the past and present.
Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!: A fanciful story about a charming con man and his adventures in the busy streets of Delhi.
Fukrey: A hilarious comedy about four unfortunate buddies who become entangled in Delhi's underworld of criminal activity.
Delhi Belly is a witty and irreverent comedy that centers on three friends who get into a lot of trouble while visiting Delhi.
No One Killed Jessica is a compelling story of justice and tenacity following a well-publicized murder case. It is based on true events.
Mardaani: A tough and compelling crime thriller that follows a strong female police officer in her battle against human trafficking.
Delhi 6: A moving examination of neighborhood unity and identity amid Delhi's colorful streets.
