Top 8 popular films based in Delhi that'll make you fall in love with the city

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

A colorful celebration of goals and aspirations, Band Baaja Baaraat is set against the backdrop of Delhi's wedding culture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti is a provocative play that urges young people to rebel against social injustices by fusing the past and present.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!: A fanciful story about a charming con man and his adventures in the busy streets of Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey: A hilarious comedy about four unfortunate buddies who become entangled in Delhi's underworld of criminal activity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Belly is a witty and irreverent comedy that centers on three friends who get into a lot of trouble while visiting Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No One Killed Jessica is a compelling story of justice and tenacity following a well-publicized murder case. It is based on true events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mardaani: A tough and compelling crime thriller that follows a strong female police officer in her battle against human trafficking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi 6: A moving examination of neighborhood unity and identity amid Delhi's colorful streets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highly philosophical Indian movies to stream on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More