Top 8 problematic films of Bollywood that raised too many questions

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2024

Tamasha came under fire for elevating escape from reality over confronting it and romanticizing toxic marital relationships.

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein received backlash for misrepresenting consent by depicting stalking activity as a love endeavor.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil caused criticism because it portrayed unhealthy relationship patterns and exalted unrequited love.

Tere Naam came under fire for romanticizing aggressive and possessive actions committed in the name of love.

Because Kabir Singh normalized violent behavior in relationships and glorified toxic masculinity and misogyny, it created controversy.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai drew criticism for perpetuating traditional gender norms and showing love in a way that was insensitive.

Because of how superficially gender norms and relationships are portrayed, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein has been criticized.

Namastey London faced criticism for feeding preconceptions and giving a flimsy picture of cultural identity.

