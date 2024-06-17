Top 8 reel life actors who transformed into real life stars
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 17, 2024
Fatima Sana Shaikh - Dangal: Acts as Geeta Phogat, a wrestler trained by her father to win international medals.
Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail: Stars as a determined student overcoming obstacles to succeed in exams.
Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju: Depicts the tumultuous life of actor Sanjay Dutt.
Sushant Singh Rajput - M.S. Dhoni: Stars as cricketer M.S. Dhoni, showcasing his rise to fame.
Priyanka Chopra - Mary Kom: Plays the role of boxer Mary Kom, highlighting her struggles and triumphs.
Vicky Kaushal - Sam Bahadur: Portrays the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Sonam Kapoor - Neerja: Plays Neerja Bhanot, a brave flight attendant who saved passengers during a hijacking.
Farhan Akhtar - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Portrays the inspiring journey of Indian athlete Milkha Singh.
