Top 8 reel life actors who transformed into real life stars

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

Fatima Sana Shaikh - Dangal: Acts as Geeta Phogat, a wrestler trained by her father to win international medals.

Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail: Stars as a determined student overcoming obstacles to succeed in exams.

Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju: Depicts the tumultuous life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Sushant Singh Rajput - M.S. Dhoni: Stars as cricketer M.S. Dhoni, showcasing his rise to fame.

Priyanka Chopra - Mary Kom: Plays the role of boxer Mary Kom, highlighting her struggles and triumphs.

Vicky Kaushal - Sam Bahadur: Portrays the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Sonam Kapoor - Neerja: Plays Neerja Bhanot, a brave flight attendant who saved passengers during a hijacking.

Farhan Akhtar - Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Portrays the inspiring journey of Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

