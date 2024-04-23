Top 8 romance movies based on real-life love stories

Titanic is the legendary love story of Rose and Jack with the backdrop of Titanic.

The Theory of Everything is a biopic on Stephen Hawking, focusing on his scientific achievements and relationship with Jane Hawking.

12th Fail was a look into the life of IPS Manoj Sharma, his career journey and his love story alongside his partner.

Bonnie and Clyde is a classic neo-noir biopic about the infamous criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is the biopic of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, focusing on his personal life, relationships, and career.

Southside with You is a historical romantic drama depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson's first date.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, including his romantic relationships.

I Love You Phillip Morris is a comedy film based on the life of a con artist who repeatedly escaped from prison to reunite with his lover.

