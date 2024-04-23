Top 8 romance movies based on real-life love stories
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
Titanic is the legendary love story of Rose and Jack with the backdrop of Titanic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Theory of Everything is a biopic on Stephen Hawking, focusing on his scientific achievements and relationship with Jane Hawking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail was a look into the life of IPS Manoj Sharma, his career journey and his love story alongside his partner.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bonnie and Clyde is a classic neo-noir biopic about the infamous criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is the biopic of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, focusing on his personal life, relationships, and career.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Southside with You is a historical romantic drama depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson's first date.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, including his romantic relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Love You Phillip Morris is a comedy film based on the life of a con artist who repeatedly escaped from prison to reunite with his lover.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Legend of Hanuman 4, Top 9 highest-rated movies and web series on Hotstar
Find Out More