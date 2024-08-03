Top 8 South Indian films that created new records
| Aug 03, 2024
Baahubali: The Beginning became the first Indian movie to make over ₹650 crores globally and was the highest-grossing Indian movie during its first year of release.
Breaking multiple box office records, Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) became the first Indian film to earn over ₹1,700 crores worldwide.
With a global opening day collection of more than ₹150 crores, KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) broke the record for the largest opening day collection for an Indian movie.
RRR - With a gross of over ₹500 crores, it achieved the largest opening weekend gross for an Indian film globally.
Enthiran (Robot) - At the time, the highest-grossing Tamil movie ever, taking home over ₹290 crores and establishing a standard for visual effects in Indian cinema.
With a global box office receipts above ₹800 crores, 2.0 became the highest-grossing Tamil film ever.
Mersal (2017) was the first Tamil film to make over ₹250 crores globally and to top the Tamil Nadu box office.
Pushpa: The Rise (2021) broke all previous records for the highest-grossing Indian movie of the year, taking in almost ₹365 crores globally.
