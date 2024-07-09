Top 8 South Indian films that top the charts in romance
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
A wealthy city boy seeks to win over a humble village girl and her protective brother in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, a love story. Its a must watch.
Sillunu Oru Kaadhal delves into the intricacies of love and marriage.
In the charming small-town drama Thattathin Marayathu, a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy fall in love with each other.
Arya: A carefree young man who develops feelings for his colleague's girlfriend is involved in an emotional triangle.
Premam: Traces the romantic journey of a guy from youth to maturity through several life phases.
96: A sentimental love story about two high school sweethearts who meet again during a school reunion after a 22-year break.
A young instructor and the woman he unintentionally offends in Geetha Govindam's endearing love story.
Mynaa: A heartwarming tale of two people falling in love despite many obstacles in their path.
