Top 8 South Indian films that top the charts in romance

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

A wealthy city boy seeks to win over a humble village girl and her protective brother in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, a love story. Its a must watch.

Sillunu Oru Kaadhal delves into the intricacies of love and marriage.

In the charming small-town drama Thattathin Marayathu, a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy fall in love with each other.

Arya: A carefree young man who develops feelings for his colleague's girlfriend is involved in an emotional triangle.

Premam: Traces the romantic journey of a guy from youth to maturity through several life phases.

96: A sentimental love story about two high school sweethearts who meet again during a school reunion after a 22-year break.

A young instructor and the woman he unintentionally offends in Geetha Govindam's endearing love story.

Mynaa: A heartwarming tale of two people falling in love despite many obstacles in their path.

