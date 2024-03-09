Top 8 South Indian movies with the best ending

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

These are some of the South Indian movies which had unforgettable climaxes delivering a powerful finish.

Kaithi revolves around an ex-convict who fights for his daughter's safety in a thrilling night of action, it's a redemption story with a hopeful ending.

A salesman's surreal quest for a dream fish leaves a lasting impression with an open-ended ending in the movie Lucia.

Drishyam follows a cunning man who protects his family from a powerful cop in a gripping thriller, providing us with a satisfying and smart ending.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe follows a murder investigation that unravels a web of betrayal, ending in a tragic climax driven by revenge.

Vikram Vedha follows a cop chasing a gangster leading to a surprising moral twist.

Premam is a nostalgic look at love across life stages, ending with bittersweet closure.

Aruvi follows a rebellious woman's fight for freedom ends on a hopeful note.

Super Deluxe is a thriller movie following 3 different stories offering a very raw closure to the movie.

