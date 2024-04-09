Top 8 summer romantic films to watch for a cozy date night

In The Last Song, a poignant drama about a rebellious adolescent who discovers love and atonement through her summer romance.
The Notebook: A timeless romance that chronicles Noah and Allie's enduring love story over decades, breaking social conventions as they work through life's obstacles and fall in love.
Kissing Booth: A sweet romantic comedy for teenagers, it centers on a high school girl who initiates a kissing booth for a school fundraiser and becomes entangled in a complex love triangle.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before: A charming story about maturing that centers on a shy high school girl whose world is completely turned upside down when her secret love letters are inadvertently published.
In the engrossing adaptation of Sarah Dessen's book, Along for the Ride, a teenage girl spends her summer in a coastal town with her estranged father, where she discovers love.
The Purple Hearts is a moving drama that examines the complicated relationship between love and war.
After: An intense love story exploring the turbulent bond between a young college student and a sullen bad kid.
In the endearing alternate reality of Red, White & Royal Blue, the son of the US president falls in love with a British prince. It's a beautiful romantic comedy.
