Top 8 summer romantic films to watch for a cozy date night

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2024

In The Last Song, a poignant drama about a rebellious adolescent who discovers love and atonement through her summer romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Notebook: A timeless romance that chronicles Noah and Allie's enduring love story over decades, breaking social conventions as they work through life's obstacles and fall in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kissing Booth: A sweet romantic comedy for teenagers, it centers on a high school girl who initiates a kissing booth for a school fundraiser and becomes entangled in a complex love triangle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To All the Boys I've Loved Before: A charming story about maturing that centers on a shy high school girl whose world is completely turned upside down when her secret love letters are inadvertently published.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the engrossing adaptation of Sarah Dessen's book, Along for the Ride, a teenage girl spends her summer in a coastal town with her estranged father, where she discovers love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Purple Hearts is a moving drama that examines the complicated relationship between love and war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After: An intense love story exploring the turbulent bond between a young college student and a sullen bad kid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the endearing alternate reality of Red, White & Royal Blue, the son of the US president falls in love with a British prince. It's a beautiful romantic comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Purple Hearts is a moving drama that examines the complicated relationship between love and war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, movies with patriotic fervor to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More