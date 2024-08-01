Top 8 superhit films of Taapsee Pannu that made her a Bollywood star

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2024

Pink (2016): Taapsee's breakthrough performance as an actress, a courtroom drama exploring women's rights and consent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Background of the Family: Taapsee was born in New Delhi into a Sikh household. Her mother Nirmaljeet Pannu is a homemaker, while her father Dilmohan Singh Pannu is a retired real estate agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the comedy Judwaa 2 (2017), she starred opposite Varun Dhawan and shown her adaptability in smaller parts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mulk (2018) - Taapsee plays a strong role in this gritty drama about a Muslim family attempting to regain their honor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The hit of 2018, Manmarziyaan: A love drama in which Taapsee received widespread praise for her portrayal of a free-spirited woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the 2019 crime film Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee received praise from critics for her role of a murder suspect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saand Ki Aankh (2019) - Inspired by actual sharpshooters, this movie demonstrated her capacity to take on difficult tasks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thappad (2020): Taapsee received a lot of attention for this social drama, which addressed gender equality and domestic abuse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 secret steps of Korean skincare for glass like skin

 

 Find Out More