Top 8 superhit films of Taapsee Pannu that made her a Bollywood star
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 01, 2024
Pink (2016): Taapsee's breakthrough performance as an actress, a courtroom drama exploring women's rights and consent.
Background of the Family: Taapsee was born in New Delhi into a Sikh household. Her mother Nirmaljeet Pannu is a homemaker, while her father Dilmohan Singh Pannu is a retired real estate agent.
In the comedy Judwaa 2 (2017), she starred opposite Varun Dhawan and shown her adaptability in smaller parts.
Mulk (2018) - Taapsee plays a strong role in this gritty drama about a Muslim family attempting to regain their honor.
The hit of 2018, Manmarziyaan: A love drama in which Taapsee received widespread praise for her portrayal of a free-spirited woman.
In the 2019 crime film Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee received praise from critics for her role of a murder suspect.
Saand Ki Aankh (2019) - Inspired by actual sharpshooters, this movie demonstrated her capacity to take on difficult tasks.
Thappad (2020): Taapsee received a lot of attention for this social drama, which addressed gender equality and domestic abuse.
