Top 8 Telugu films which were inspired by Bollywood films

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan's "Don" serves as an inspiration for the Telugu movie "Billa."

"Gabbar Singh" honors the well-known Bollywood movie "Dabangg."

"Gopala Gopala" is an official reimagining of the provocative movie "Oh My God."

"Maestro" is derived from the story of "Andhadhun."

"Naa Desam" borrows stylistic elements from the Bollywood hit "Laawaris."

The film "Ram Robert Rahim" incorporates scenes from the legendary "Amar Akbar Anthony."

The core of the popular Hindi film "Munabhai MBBS" is reflected in "Shankar Dada MBBS."

"Vakeel Saab" embodies the spirit of Amitabh Bachchan's famous movie "Pink."

