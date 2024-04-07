Top 8 Telugu rom-coms to watch if you liked Tillu Square
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 07, 2024
Tillu Square follows the life of Tillu who’s life takes an upside down turn when he gets involved in a mysterious murder.
Bheeshma follows a love craved meme-creator who gets a chance to prove his love to the girl he likes. On Netflix.
Geetha Govindam, a Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna rom-com filled with misunderstandings and fun moments. On Hotstar.
Hi Nanna is a father-daughter story with a love story whose lives intertwine with a love story
Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi is Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair's college romance encounters unexpected dangers on SunNXT.
Vaarasudu revolves around Vijay who leads a family reconciliation tale amidst action and romance after his father's illness.
Thellavarithe Guruvaram follows a couple that is about to get married but do not want to marry each other at the same time. On Aha.
Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya navigate college romance challenges in Baby on Aha.
Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan’s love faces obstacles due to a sage's spell on Amazon Prime.
