Top 8 toxic heroes of Bollywood we all loved
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Extreme dominance, possessiveness, and aggressiveness were characteristics of the main character, Kabir Singh, in his interpersonal interactions.
Rocky, the main character in KGF, presented a stereotypically hyper-masculine image that exalted authority, brutality, and a shallow emotional life.
In Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the male characters displayed misogynistic beliefs, depicting women as manipulative.
The male characters in this follow-up demonstrate comparable tendencies of disrespecting women, stressing that being possessive in a relationship is a legitimate behavior.
Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety blurs the boundaries between harmful meddling and protective behavior by elevating possessive behavior to the status of friendship defense.
Chulbul Pandey is a courageous police officer with a strong, assertive demeanor. He frequently acts violently and disrespectfully against the law.
Instead of being acknowledged as harmful, the protagonist's possessive and obsessive actions toward his love interest in Tere Naam were portrayed as a loving pursuit.
In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ayan's unwillingness to accept limits and persistent pursuit of him in spite of his obvious rejections presented a terrible image of relationships and masculinity.
