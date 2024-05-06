Top 8 underrated psychological thrillers of the 2000's
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 06, 2024
Willard: In this story of loneliness and retaliation, a social misfit leads an army of rats.
Bug: When a lonely woman and a war veteran find evidence of an invasion of bugs, paranoia and reality collide in a cramped nightmare.
The Cell: To discover where a comatose serial killer has hidden his most recent victim, a psychotherapist breaks into his head.
The Hole: After discovering a secret underground bunker, four students go through a horrifying ordeal.
Frailty: A father enlists his young boys in a string of killings because he feels he has been selected by God to eliminate demons that are masquerading as people.
Fracture: After murdering his unfaithful wife, a conscientious engineer challenges a young prosecutor to a wit-match.
Insomnia: A detective sent to look into a murder in a town where the sun never sets ends up being involved in the investigation.
One Hour Photo: A photo lab technician has a terrifying and unsettling fantasy as a result of his infatuation with a family.
