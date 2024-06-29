Top 8 upcoming Box Office clashes to look forward to in 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 29, 2024
The first six months of Indian movie industry was considerably dry but the other six months are all set to deliver with various big movie clashes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suriya's Kanguva had its release date revealed recently and it will be clashing with Alia Bhatt's Jigra on October 10th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan releases on July 12th against Akshay Kumar's Sarfira.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor releases on August 15th competing with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, John Abraham's Vedaa might challenge both Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR's Devara releases on September 27th against Pawan Kalyan's OG.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar could also be released on September 27th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 was recently postponed to December 6th.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal's Chhava also releasing on December 6th setting up a clash with Pushpa 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Some other movies are also releasing like Singham Again, Welcome to the Jungle, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but their release dates are not revealed yet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian movies with the best first weekend box office collection
Find Out More