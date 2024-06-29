Top 8 upcoming Box Office clashes to look forward to in 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2024

The first six months of Indian movie industry was considerably dry but the other six months are all set to deliver with various big movie clashes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya's Kanguva had its release date revealed recently and it will be clashing with Alia Bhatt's Jigra on October 10th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan releases on July 12th against Akshay Kumar's Sarfira.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor releases on August 15th competing with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, John Abraham's Vedaa might challenge both Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR's Devara releases on September 27th against Pawan Kalyan's OG.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar could also be released on September 27th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 was recently postponed to December 6th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal's Chhava also releasing on December 6th setting up a clash with Pushpa 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Some other movies are also releasing like Singham Again, Welcome to the Jungle, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but their release dates are not revealed yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian movies with the best first weekend box office collection

 

 Find Out More