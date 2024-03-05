Top 8 upcoming Malayalam movies to look out for in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

These are some of the most awaited upcoming Malayalam movies that will be released this year.

Turbo is an action thriller starring Mammootty, Raj B. Shetty, and Sunil.

Bazooka is an action film written, directed and starring Mammootty, the initial release date of the movie is said to be 28 March 2024.

Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer is a fantasy horror film directed by Rojin Thomas and starring Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty.

Aadujeevitham is a drama based on the novel ‘Goat Days’ and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the expected release date is March 28, 2024.

Nadikar Thilakam is all set to be a comedy-drama directed by Lal Jr. and starring Tovino Thomas with the expected release date on May 3rd, 2024.

Barroz is a 3D epic fantasy film directed by and starring Mohanlal. The initial release date of the movie is somewhere around March.

Aavesham, an action-thriller film directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Fahadh Faasil, should be released on April 11, 2024.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam or ARM will be a pan-Indian 3D film directed by Jithin Lal and starring Tovino Thomas.

